SMIC and IMECAS cooperate on MEMS R&D and foundry platform

SMIC and The Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMECAS) has signed a cooperation agreement for a MEMS R&D foundry platform to jointly develop MEMS sensor standard processes and build a complete MEMS supply chain.

According to the agreement, SMIC and IMECAS will work together closely to take advantage of IMECAS's experiences in MEMS Sensor design and packaging technology design and SMIC's standardised process technology platforms, industry and market influence. Starting with the development of a MEMS environmental sensor and combining the features of other types of MEMS Sensors, SMIC and IMECAS will collaborate to create a platform-based standard as well as mass production technologies to shorten the development cycle from design to production.



"SMIC's R&D team has made a lot of achievements in developing new sensor technology platforms and introducing new customers. SMIC is willing to open our platforms to support commercialized production and the R&D of universities and research institutions," said Dr. Tzu-Yin Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SMIC. "SMIC and IMECAS have cooperated in numerous logic process development projects. This time we will expand our collaboration and promote the R&D of complete standardized MEMS sensor technologies to help integrate and improve the MEMS supply chain."



Ye Tianchun, Director of IMECAS, visited SMIC's middle-end production line of MEMS sensors and said, "Through the cooperation between SMIC and IMECAS, we can exploit our advantages and jointly build an open MEMS technology service platform and an electronic information integration platform for the MEMS supply chain. With the integration of design, manufacturing, packing, testing, public platform and venture investment, we can form a supply chain ecosystem and support the development of a global as well as domestic Chinese MEMS industry."