Rogers acquires DeWAL Industries

Rogers Corporation, who delivers power electronics and elastomeric material solutions, is acquiring polymer films and pressure sensitive tapes manufacturer DeWAL Industries.

Rogers sees DeWAL’s business as highly complementary to its own Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) business, enabling expansion into a close market adjacency, and increasing penetration into aerospace, electronics, and other attractive industrial verticals.



“The acquisition of DeWAL Industries represents an exciting step forward as we continue to execute on our longer-term growth strategy, which includes strategic, accretive acquisitions,” said Bruce Hoechner, president and chief executive officer of Rogers Corporation.



“DeWAL is a strong strategic fit within our EMS high performance polyurethane and silicone materials business, expanding our portfolio to include PTFE and other materials for technologically advanced applications. DeWAL also shares a similar marketing approach and performance profile with our EMS business, and we believe that there are significant opportunities to expand its business by leveraging our existing operational and innovation capabilities. We are pleased to be adding DeWAL to the Rogers' team and look forward to a seamless integration.”



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.