© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Ningbo Semiconductor International Corporation officially open for business

Semiconductor foundry, SMIC, has officially inaugurated Ningbo Semiconductor International Corporation, (NSI) – the company’s new joint venture.

NSI is jointly established by China IC Capital (a wholly owned investment fund of SMIC), Ningbo Senson Electronics, and Hua Capital.



Through acquisition, adoption, enhancement and development of intellectual property and technology, NSI will develop analog and specialty semiconductor technology platforms in the areas of high-voltage analog, radio frequency, and optoelectronics.



These developments aims to support customers in IC design and product development for applications in smart home, industrial, and automotive electronics, new generations of radio communications, AR/VR/MR, and other specialty systems.



The Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zixue Zhou, said: "High-voltage analog, radio frequency and other specialty semiconductor technologies are not only widely adopted by China's everyday consumers, but are also indispensable and important to the IC industry. Ningbo has unique geographical and economic advantages as well as a robust industrial environment. The establishment of NSI will help SMIC to expand its business in this field and strategically enhance the cooperation throughout China's IC ecosystem."



The Vice Mayor of Ningbo Zhongchao Chen said: "The IC industry is one of the key areas of focus for the city of Ningbo at the current period. We are pleased by the establishment of NSI and expect to achieve a win-win situation through our full cooperation."