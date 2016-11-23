© dave cox dreamstime.com

Sony sells equity interest in camera module manufacturing unit

Sony has signed a binding definitive agreement to transfer all equity interest in Sony Electronics Huanan – which manufactures camera modules – to Shen Zhen O-Film Tech Co., Ltd.

The company sold the unit via its Sony (China) Ltd. subsidiary. The sales price is approximately USD 95 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The transaction is part of Sony's ongoing focus on optimising the scale of the camera module business.



Sony expects to record a gain in operating income from the transfer after its completion. The Sony Electronics Huanan unit employs about 4’000 people and is located in Guangzhou.