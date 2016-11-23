© next biometrix

Next Biometrics secures third design win for flexible fingerprint sensors

Next Biometrics Group ASA has been chosen as supplier of fingerprint sensors for a new Smart Card application.

Delivery of a first call for 150'000 flexible sensors is scheduled to start during the second half of 2017, after which the program is planned to expand to 350'000 units.



Tore Etholm Idsøe, CEO of Next Biometrics, said, "The end customer for this order is based in the United States. As for the first two customers that Next announced previously this year, the requirement is fully flexible ISO-compliant Smart Cards that operate securely and conveniently for close to 100% of the end users."