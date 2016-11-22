© baloncici dreamstime.com

Altair Semiconductor opens IoT R&D center in Finland

LTE chipset provider, Altair Semiconductor is opening of a new research and development (R&D) center in Oulu, Finland.

The new center will focus on the development of core LTE IoT technology, tapping into the resources of the northern city known for its expertise in wireless communication technologies.



This venture follows last year's establishment of a R&D center in Taiwan, and will be Altair's first major European installation.



"Finland is the ideal location to begin Altair's expansion into Europe, given the country's significant IoT, connectivity and general innovation talent," said Oded Melamed, CEO of Altair. "We see this move as strategic to growing our research and development capabilities."