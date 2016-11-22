© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

MicroVision signs patent license agreement with Taiwanese ODM

Projection display and sensing technology supplier, MicroVision, Inc.has signed a license agreement for its PicoP® scanning technology with a Taiwanese ODM.

MicroVision and the ODM have signed a patent license agreement under which the ODM has a license to make and sell Laser Beam Scanning (LBS) engines. The engines the ODM is making incorporate components it is purchasing from third parties. Under the agreement, MicroVision would receive a royalty payment from the ODM for each LBS engine the ODM sells. This agreement is related to MicroVision’s recently announced co-marketing relationship with STMicroelectronics.



“We are pleased to enter into a patent license with this ODM for our LBS technology,” said Bharath Rajagopalan, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at MicroVision. “We believe this agreement demonstrates the value of MicroVision’s LBS intellectual property and provides for new opportunities and potential products for LBS technology in the market.”