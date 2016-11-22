© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Super Dry signs sales agreement with WepcoVintek

Moisture specialist and manufacturer of ultra-low humidity drying and storage cabinets Super Dry Totech has appointed WepcoVintek to represent their newly expanded product line in Arizona and New Mexico.

WepcoVintek is a manufacturing and engineering resource, specialising in the sales and support of premier electronic assembly equipment, production tools, test, repair, inspection and consumable products. The company is led by industry veteran Kevin Colvin.



“We are extremely pleased to have found a partner with a depth of technical experience and credibility in their market,” explained Super Dry Director Richard Heimsch. “MSD management practices in the Americas are still wildly inconsistent and often lack understanding of the scope of both the problems and the available proven solutions. WepcoVintek is ideally suited to fill those voids and answer those challenges.”