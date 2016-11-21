© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Bosch explores strategic options for its Akustica subsidiary

In response to expression of interest Bosch said it will investigate strategic alternatives for its Akustica MEMS microphones business

Akustica – based in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania – develops and markets MEMS microphones products and solutions for consumer electronics devices and IoT applications. Bosch acquired the company back in 2009 and has since combined its expertise inMEMS design and processing to create proprietary MEMS microphones.



Angle Advisors, based in Birmingham, MI (USA), has been retained to facilitate and evaluate interest in the MEMS microphone business unit.