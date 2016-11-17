© alexskopje dreamstime.com

New head of the Zeiss semi unit

Dr. Hermann Gerlinger, the head of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology business group (SMT), is retiring on 31 December 2016 after a total of 32 years of successful work at Zeiss.

Dr. Hermann Gerlinger will continue to act in an advisory capacity in major strategic projects for the Executive Board and the SMT Management Board.



“In this role Hermann Gerlinger made a key contribution to the strategy and success of the entire company and played a decisive part in the successful development of the SMT business group into the technology and market leader. Without Hermann Gerlinger, Zeiss would not be the world's leading photonics player it now is,” said President and CEO Dr. Michael Kaschke. He adds:



The SMT business group has been following a constant growth trajectory for several years now and is therefore one of the most successful business groups at Zeiss. Most recently, with the agreement on the joint ongoing development and acceleration of the future-oriented technology High-NA EUV and the associated intensification of the extremely successful partnership with the Dutch company ASML, an important step was taken for the future of the business group.



“For me, this is the ideal time to hand over the baton to my successor. I am pleased that I have helped to move Zeiss forward for the past three decades and that I will maintain my links with and support the company in the future,” says Dr. Hermann Gerlinger.



The Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG has decided to appoint Dr. Karl Lamprecht as Head of the SMT business group, effective 1 January 2017. In this role he will report to the ZEISS President and CEO, Dr. Michael Kaschke.



“In the past 11 years Karl Lamprecht has achieved a lot for ZEISS. We are pleased that Karl Lamprecht, an experienced ZEISS Manager with an in-depth knowledge of the semiconductor business, will now take on this challenging task in the SMT business group. We wish Karl Lamprecht much success in his new role,” adds Dr. Michael Kaschke.