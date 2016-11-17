© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Tobii signs with large smartphone manufacturer

Tobii has signed a development and license agreement with a large smartphone manufacturer for the development and delivery of eye tracking software for implementation in one smartphone model.

The scope of delivery includes algorithms that implement a subset of Tobii’s eye tracking functionality. The agreement does not include sales of hardware components, which means that Tobii's revenue is limited to up-front fees and a royalty per unit. There are no binding volume commitments. No further information regarding the customer, potential sales volumes or planned launch date, has been released.



“It is of course very exciting that device manufacturers see the potential for eye tracking also in mobile devices. This agreement targets an initial implementation with a limited set of innovative features. We are humble to the fact that significant resources and time will be required to fully understand and develop the use cases and value of eye tracking in smartphones and other mobile devices. In the long term, we believe there could be significant potential for Tobii in this area”, said Oscar Werner, President Tobii Tech.