Littelfuse CEO steps down

© littlefuse Business | November 17, 2016
Hunter joined the Littelfuse board of directors in 2002. He served as Chief Operating Officer from November 2003 to January 2005, and was named President and Chief Executive Officer and elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in January, 2005. Beyond January 2017, he will continue as Executive Chairman of the company and work closely with Heinzmann.
“I am proud to have led the company for the past 12 years through a period of unprecedented growth to a USD 1 billion enterprise,” said Hunter. “As we look ahead, I am confident that Littelfuse is well positioned for its next stage of growth. I want to thank all of our associates for their enthusiasm and dedication in transforming our company into what we are today, and look forward to our continued success.”
“Dave and I have worked together for 13 years, and more closely in the past three years as he stepped into the chief operating officer role,” continued Hunter. “Together, we built our current successful strategy and have been working on our next five-year growth strategy, which we will roll out in December. I expect this to be a seamless transition, as we’ve been preparing for this for some time. With Dave’s extensive experience across the company, he is the right leader for our next phase of growth.”
“I’m honored to lead the company that I’ve been a part of for the past 31 years,” said Heinzmann. “Gordon has been both a mentor and a friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to build on our success. I am confident in the strength of our organization and our ability to capitalize on our position across key market trends to accelerate our growth.”
Heinzmann has been Chief Operating Officer since January 2014. He began his career at the company in 1985 as a manufacturing engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility since that time. From 2004 through 2007, he served as Vice President and General Manager, Automotive segment, and then as Vice President, Global Operations until January 2014.
Littelfuse CEO steps down
Gordon Hunter, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Littlefuse, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2017.
“I am proud to have led the company for the past 12 years through a period of unprecedented growth to a USD 1 billion enterprise,”Dave Heinzmann, Chief Operating Officer, will assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at that time and will join the company’s board of directors.
Hunter joined the Littelfuse board of directors in 2002. He served as Chief Operating Officer from November 2003 to January 2005, and was named President and Chief Executive Officer and elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in January, 2005. Beyond January 2017, he will continue as Executive Chairman of the company and work closely with Heinzmann.
“I am proud to have led the company for the past 12 years through a period of unprecedented growth to a USD 1 billion enterprise,” said Hunter. “As we look ahead, I am confident that Littelfuse is well positioned for its next stage of growth. I want to thank all of our associates for their enthusiasm and dedication in transforming our company into what we are today, and look forward to our continued success.”
“Dave and I have worked together for 13 years, and more closely in the past three years as he stepped into the chief operating officer role,” continued Hunter. “Together, we built our current successful strategy and have been working on our next five-year growth strategy, which we will roll out in December. I expect this to be a seamless transition, as we’ve been preparing for this for some time. With Dave’s extensive experience across the company, he is the right leader for our next phase of growth.”
“I’m honored to lead the company that I’ve been a part of for the past 31 years,” said Heinzmann. “Gordon has been both a mentor and a friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to build on our success. I am confident in the strength of our organization and our ability to capitalize on our position across key market trends to accelerate our growth.”
Heinzmann has been Chief Operating Officer since January 2014. He began his career at the company in 1985 as a manufacturing engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility since that time. From 2004 through 2007, he served as Vice President and General Manager, Automotive segment, and then as Vice President, Global Operations until January 2014.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments