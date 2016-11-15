© e ink

E Ink and Japan Display enters strategic alliance

E Ink, a supplier of electronic ink technology, has agreed to enter a long-term strategic alliance with Japan Display Inc. regarding electronic paper (ePaper) business.

JDI is a household name when it comes to mobile phone displays and automotive displays – but through the partnership with E Ink, JDI intends to diversify its business scope beyond its existing LCD market.



ePaper is a reflective display with qualities equivalent to traditional paper and images shown on ePaper can be updated electronically. ePaper has features of wide viewing angle, low power consumption, and vivid images can be seen even under bright sunlight. With this partnership, JDI adds E Ink's ePaper into its product by offering to its existing digital signage system and mobile phone customers.



"It is a great pleasure to work with JDI to develop new electronic ink applications. JDI has proven to be the market leader in the display industry. With JDI's global sales presence, world class customer base, and world class TFT expertise, JDI can better serve many potential ePaper customers looking to use E Ink's technology. I believe this partnership is a win-win for both parties," said Dr. Frank Ko, Chairman and CEO of E Ink Holdings.



"I am pleased to start a strategic alliance with E Ink which owns unique electrophoretic technology. I expect to create new markets through the combination of JDI’s backplane technologies and electronic ink technology. Adding electronic ink technology to our growing LCD technology and developing AMOLED technology, I believe that JDI can make its product line-up stronger and proceed to diversify its business portfolio," said Mitsuru Homma, Chairman and CEO of Japan Display Inc.



With JDI's backplane technology and In-cell touch technology which is based on its LTPS, E Ink can improve the performances of E Ink display modules. "E Ink is proud to work with JDI in business alliance, new technology development, and also in manufacturing. The companies are expecting to roll out the collaboration in full dimension," said Johnson Lee, President of E Ink Holdings.