© e ink Business | November 15, 2016
E Ink and Japan Display enters strategic alliance
E Ink, a supplier of electronic ink technology, has agreed to enter a long-term strategic alliance with Japan Display Inc. regarding electronic paper (ePaper) business.
JDI is a household name when it comes to mobile phone displays and automotive displays – but through the partnership with E Ink, JDI intends to diversify its business scope beyond its existing LCD market.
ePaper is a reflective display with qualities equivalent to traditional paper and images shown on ePaper can be updated electronically. ePaper has features of wide viewing angle, low power consumption, and vivid images can be seen even under bright sunlight. With this partnership, JDI adds E Ink's ePaper into its product by offering to its existing digital signage system and mobile phone customers.
"It is a great pleasure to work with JDI to develop new electronic ink applications. JDI has proven to be the market leader in the display industry. With JDI's global sales presence, world class customer base, and world class TFT expertise, JDI can better serve many potential ePaper customers looking to use E Ink's technology. I believe this partnership is a win-win for both parties," said Dr. Frank Ko, Chairman and CEO of E Ink Holdings.
"I am pleased to start a strategic alliance with E Ink which owns unique electrophoretic technology. I expect to create new markets through the combination of JDI’s backplane technologies and electronic ink technology. Adding electronic ink technology to our growing LCD technology and developing AMOLED technology, I believe that JDI can make its product line-up stronger and proceed to diversify its business portfolio," said Mitsuru Homma, Chairman and CEO of Japan Display Inc.
With JDI's backplane technology and In-cell touch technology which is based on its LTPS, E Ink can improve the performances of E Ink display modules. "E Ink is proud to work with JDI in business alliance, new technology development, and also in manufacturing. The companies are expecting to roll out the collaboration in full dimension," said Johnson Lee, President of E Ink Holdings.
ePaper is a reflective display with qualities equivalent to traditional paper and images shown on ePaper can be updated electronically. ePaper has features of wide viewing angle, low power consumption, and vivid images can be seen even under bright sunlight. With this partnership, JDI adds E Ink's ePaper into its product by offering to its existing digital signage system and mobile phone customers.
"It is a great pleasure to work with JDI to develop new electronic ink applications. JDI has proven to be the market leader in the display industry. With JDI's global sales presence, world class customer base, and world class TFT expertise, JDI can better serve many potential ePaper customers looking to use E Ink's technology. I believe this partnership is a win-win for both parties," said Dr. Frank Ko, Chairman and CEO of E Ink Holdings.
"I am pleased to start a strategic alliance with E Ink which owns unique electrophoretic technology. I expect to create new markets through the combination of JDI’s backplane technologies and electronic ink technology. Adding electronic ink technology to our growing LCD technology and developing AMOLED technology, I believe that JDI can make its product line-up stronger and proceed to diversify its business portfolio," said Mitsuru Homma, Chairman and CEO of Japan Display Inc.
With JDI's backplane technology and In-cell touch technology which is based on its LTPS, E Ink can improve the performances of E Ink display modules. "E Ink is proud to work with JDI in business alliance, new technology development, and also in manufacturing. The companies are expecting to roll out the collaboration in full dimension," said Johnson Lee, President of E Ink Holdings.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments