© fujifilm

Fujifilm launch new plant for semiconductor materials in Taiwan

Fujifilm’s semiconductor business subsidiary, Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., will start operations at its third plant in Taiwan (the Tainan Plant) in late November.

The company built the plant in the city of Tainan for advanced semiconductor materials, to expand its production in Taiwan. The Tainan plant will start with the production of developing solutions, and will gradually expand its range of production items.



The company is now adding the Tainan Plant to its network of existing production sites in Asia – Shizuoka (Japan), Hsinchu (Taiwan), Suzhou (China) and Cheonan (Korea) – in order to strengthen its supply of advanced semiconductor materials.