New contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract totaling NOK 90 million (EUR 9.850 million) with a customer in the Healthcare solution market.

The contract comprises deliveries of smart devices embedded in the customers' end products. The deliveries will take place within the next two years.



“Several of our customers focus their product development towards industrial digitalization and IoT (connectivity), which blend perfectly with our competence platform and provides access to new assignments and innovative R&D projects,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.