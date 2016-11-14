© homiel dreamstime.com

Nanya Technology buys 5% stake in Micron

Nanya Technology’s board has approved the company’s investment in Micron Technology, Inc.’s private placement by acquiring 57,780,138 shares for USD 17.29 per share.

The – USD 997.5 million – purchase will give Nanya a shareholding percentage of about 5.02% in Micron.



Nanya will also have an option to license Micron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies and products from Micron - which aims to strengthen its competitiveness.