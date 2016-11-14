© next biometrix

Next Biometrics to supply fingerprint sensors for governmental smartcard application

Next Biometrics Group ASA has been chosen as supplier of fingerprint sensors for a governmental smartcard application.

Delivery of 250’000 flexible sensors is targeted to start during the second half of 2017, after the on-going ramp-up project with Innolux, Next's mass production partner, has been completed.



Tore Etholm Idsøe, CEO of Next Biometrics, said, "At the moment we cannot disclose our customer or the end user organization for this delivery. The end customer needs fully flexible sensors that operate securely and conveniently for close to 100% of the end users. Next is uniquely positioned in this space."



Next noted that for many years it has worked with Innolux, the USD 10 billion Taiwanese display manufacturer and one of the world's largest manufacturers of TFT-LCD-panels. Recently, Next introduced the world´s first flexible fingerprint sensor.