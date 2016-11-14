© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Siemens acquires Mentor Graphics

Siemens and Mentor Graphics have entered into a merger agreement under which Siemens will acquire Mentor for USD 37.25 per share in cash, which represents an enterprise value of USD 4.5 billion.

The offer price represents a 21% premium to Mentor's closing price on November 11, 2016, the last trading day prior to the announcement. Mentor's board of directors approved and declared advisable the merger agreement, and Mentor's board recommends a ‘go-ahead’ of the merger



The acquisition decisively extends Siemens' digital enterprise software portfolio with Mentor's well established electronics IC and systems design, simulation and manufacturing solutions. The combination provides mechanical, thermal, electronic and embedded software tools.



"Siemens is acquiring Mentor as part of its Vision 2020 concept to be the Benchmark for the New Industrial Age. It's a perfect portfolio fit to further expand our digital leadership and set the pace in the industry," said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG.



"With Mentor, we're acquiring an established technology leader with a talented employee base that will allow us to supplement our world-class industrial software portfolio. It will complement our strong offering in mechanics and software with design, test and simulation of electrical and electronic systems," said Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens.



Mentor is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, U.S., and has employees in 32 countries worldwide. In its fiscal year ended January 31, 2016, Mentor had over 5’700 employees and generated revenue of approximately USD 1.2 billion with an adjusted operating margin of 20.2%. Siemens expects these attractive margins to continue in the future and contribute significantly to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software business of Siemens Digital Factory (DF) Division, which Mentor will join.



"By adding Mentor's electronic design automation solutions and talented experts to our team, we're greatly enhancing our core competencies for product design that creates a very precise digital twin of any smart product and production line," noted Helmrich.