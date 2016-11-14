© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Mitsui Chemicals completes new electrolyte solution production facilities

Mitsui Chemicals has completed the construction of its electrolyte solution production facilities, built at Nagoya Works to meet growing domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Demand for lithium-ion batteries has expanded with an increasing number of usages and with the growth of laptop, smartphone, and tablet device markets. In the future, eco-friendly hybrid and electric vehicles are expected to become widespread in East Asia including China, and in Japan as well, thus, the growth in the electrolyte solution market is forecasted especially for vehicles.



Mitsui Chemicals owns electrolyte solution production facilities at Formosa Mitsui Advanced Chemicals Co., Ltd. (FMAC), a joint venture between Mitsui Chemicals and Formosa Plastics Corporation established as a respons to a rising domestic demand for lithium-ion battery-use electrolyte solution. Domestically, it has developed an electrolyte solution business in the form of contract production. With the startup of new facilities at Nagoya Works scheduled in April 2017, Mitsui Chemicals intends to actively promote domestic business expansion and gradually move away from its existing contract production toward production at the new facilities.



Construction of the facilities at Nagoya Works stated in February 2016 and was completed in October 2016 – production is scheduled to start in April 2017, the production capacity sits around 5’000 tons per year.