Idex and Safran enter partnership for biometric smart cards

Safran Identity&Security and IDEX ASA announce significant progress toward commercializing the worlds first ISO standard form factor smart cards with a touch fingerprint sensor.

A pilot card series has successfully passed testing. This joint solution supports the strategic biometric program of a major payment program. Payment cards with a fingerprint sensor will make it possible to replace the entry of a PIN by simply placing a fingertip onto the card. Safran Identity&Security and IDEX have partnered to design a touch fingerprint sensor and develop a scalable process for integration and volume production of ISO ID-1 form factor cards.



Safran provides the biometric card software, security expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. IDEX supplies the customized fingerprint sensor.



”The result of this collaboration is a significant breakthrough for the smart card industry in the form of a polymer touch sensor integrated into a standard thickness card that can be replicated efficiently in existing card production facilities. Moreover, the cards work with all existing standard POS (point of sales) terminals, foregoing the need of merchants to upgrade their systems”, Idex writes in a press release.