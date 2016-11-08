© jirsak dreamstime.com

Bourns acquires assets from Transtek

Manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, Bourns, Inc., today has acquired specified assets used for the production and sale of the Transtek brand of magnetics products.

Transtek magnetic components include custom transformers, inductors and coils for a variety of applications such as electrical isolation and voltage conversion in power electronics circuitry. Transtek magnetic components are sold principally in the automotive, solar power and consumer electronics markets. Bourns will retain the design and manufacturing operations in Dongguan, China and the sales and support functions in Tucson, Arizona. The acquired magnetics products will be folded into the Bourns product portfolio and marketed under the Bourns brand name.



The acquisition enables Bourns to complement its existing standard magnetic components with custom magnetics solutions.



"This acquisition boosts Bourns' broad offering of power electronics solutions. It also enhances our customization capabilities to meet specific requirements in terms of magnetic performance, overall efficiency and thermal characteristics," said Erik Meijer, President and COO of Bourns, Inc.