© energous

Dialog Semi invests in wireless charging company

Dialog Semiconductor has made a strategic investment in Energous Corporation, the developer of WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance.

Dialog has agreed to make a USD 10 million investment in Energous and become the exclusive component supplier of the WattUp ICs, and Energous will be able to leverage Dialog's sales and distribution channels to accelerate market adoption.



By sending energy through the air using radio frequencies, WattUp delivers scalable power in a similar way to a Wi-Fi router. According to the company, the thing that differs WattUp’s technology from inductive or resonant wireless charging systems in that it delivers power at a distance, to multiple devices, in any orientation.



The partnership combines Energous' wireless charging technology and Dialog's power saving technologies to drive market expansion. Energous' WattUp technology uses Dialog's SmartBond Bluetooth low energy solution as the out-of-band communications channel between the wireless transmitter and receiver. Dialog's power management technology is then used to distribute power from the WattUp receiver IC to the rest of the device while Dialog's AC/DC Rapid Charge power conversion technology efficiently delivers power to the wireless transmitter.



WattUp uses small form factor antennas that are formed using the existing device's printed circuit board, removing the need for larger coils. This – according to the company – enables broader adoption of wireless charging in a larger range of battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, tablets, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, small form factor wearables, and Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) devices.



"This partnership brings two very complementary companies closer together, creating numerous benefits," said Stephen R. Rizzone, President and CEO, Energous. "Energous is pleased to be able to leverage Dialog's decades of experience in power-saving technologies as well as its robust sales channel, long term strategic relationships and world-class fab and backend operations. Working together, we will be able to accelerate the adoption of the WattUp technology and reshape the way electronic devices are charged."



"Partnering with a top tier semiconductor company like Dialog also represents a strong validation for Energous as we prepare to launch WattUp- enabled consumer products with our licensees in early 2017," added Rizzone.



"Energous' WattUp technology can be thought of as wireless charging 2.0, and delivers a wireless charging experience that is much closer to what consumers desire by charging devices close up and at a distance, while in use and without compromising product design or adding excessive cost," said Mark Tyndall, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, Dialog Semiconductor.