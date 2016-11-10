© vladek dreamstime.com

Rohde & Schwarz buys stake in Lancom Systems

German manufacturer of network infrastructure solutions, Lancom Systems, has secured a new shareholder in Rohde & Schwarz as the company picks up the shares of two departing companies.

Still subject to approval from the German antitrust authority, Munich-based Rhode & Schwarz will purchase the shares of two financial investors – S-UBG AG Aachen and a family-run office – are leaving the Lancom ownership group after 14 years.



Lancom founder Ralf Koenzen sees enormous potential in the collaboration with the new shareholder: "Rohde & Schwarz and Lancom are very well matched in terms of strategic focus and corporate culture, including a commitment to technology made in Germany. We complement one another ideally in our business models and portfolios. Through this collaboration we expect a big boost to our further growth combined with a high degree of continuity. We are very much looking forward to this collaboration."



Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, affirms: "We are delighted at having gained an interest in Lancom as a new shareholder. We want to help Lancom make the most of its enormous growth potential in the future. Our similar corporate structures will enable us to make rapid progress in exploiting synergies with regard to market access and the product portfolio. We are excited about moving forward together."



The parties have not disclosed and information regarding purchase price or further details of the agreement.