EBV Elektronik to distribute Maxim Integrated’s products

Maxim Integrated Products, has entered into an EMEA distribution agreement with Avnet company EBV Elektronik.

EBV will distribute Maxim’s product portfolio in the EMEA region, starting January 2017.



“As Maxim continues to expand its automotive and industrial technology offerings, the deep application knowledge and expertise of EBV will provide our EMEA customers with an added level of support to help them bring their products to market quickly,” said David Loftus, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Maxim Integrated. “The distribution agreement with EBV strengthens Maxim’s commitment to these fast growing markets and our customers in EMEA.”