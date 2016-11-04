© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Nanium to increase FOWLP capacity with equipment from SPTS

SPTS Technologies – an Orbotech company – has received an order from NANIUM, S.A., a Portugal-based semiconductor manufacturing, test and engineering services provider.

The order is for a 300mm Sigma fxP PVD system to expand NANIUM’S Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) capacity.



Following the evaluation of the Sigma fxP PVD system for deposition of redistribution layers (RDL) for FOWLP production, NANIUM selected SPTS’s PVD solution as the new process tool of record (PTOR) for their 300mm wafer-level fan-out line.



“Fan-out wafer-level packaging is rapidly becoming the packaging solution of choice for mobile applications as it provides semiconductor manufacturers with cost-effective and flexible high density packaging schemes,” said Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech.”



“To remain competitive in a cost-sensitive industry and deliver the quality and level of customer service expected by our customers, we must adopt the latest technologies and equipment to secure our position as one of the leading proponents of FOWLP. SPTS’s 300mm Sigma PVD solution offers superior performance and lower cost of ownership than competing PVD systems and is a valuable addition to our portfolio of solutions,” stated Steffen Kroehnert, Director of Technology at NANIUM.