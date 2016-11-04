© fingerprint

First product launch with Fingerprint Cards’ under glass sensor

Huawei has launched its Mate 9 Porsche Design smartphone which features Fingerprint Cards’ fingerprint touch sensor FPC1268. This is marks the first commercial launch of FPC1268.

Huawei’s Mate 9 Porsche Design is the first smartphone featuring the FPC1268 and it is also Fingerprint Cards’ first market implementation of a capacitive fingerprint touch sensor under glass. The FPC1268 is Fingerprint Cards’ first solution optimized for thick materials like cover glass. This enables device manufacturers to integrate fingerprint sensors in new design languages, for example completely invisible under the cover glass or used as a home button covered by glass.



“This is an important milestone for us and also an acknowledgement of our team’s strong technology know-how and drive. We’ve been working hard on commercializing this product since the first demonstration at the Mobile World Congress and we’re proud to see our FPC1268 integrated in its first commercial launch”, says Pontus Jägemalm, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Fingerprint Cards.