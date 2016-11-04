© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Photronics acquires manufacturing assets from Infinite Graphics

Photronics, a supplier of imaging technology solutions, have acquired manufacturing assets and certain intellectual property of Infinite Graphics Incorporated (IGI).

"These assets will allow us to expand our manufacturing capability to serve new markets, such as large area masks for IC, and more efficiently align our existing mainstream manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer.



"From a financial standpoint, these assets should provide modest incremental sales and the ability to increase efficiency as we integrate them into our operations. We are also acquiring some intellectual property for emerging technologies targeting advanced packaging and related markets. With our global reach and proven ability to bring leading-edge products to market, we intend to accelerate the product development cycle for these technologies," Kirlin continued



Photronics estimates the large area mask market segment to be approximately USD 40 million per year and highly fragmented, the company states in a press release.



With these assets, Photronics plans to leverage its global presence and customer relationships to grow the business. The sector is projected to grow over the next several years due to advancements in wafer level packaging. Large area masks are a key enabler to manufacture advanced packaging solutions in the semiconductor industry. No further information or terms of the agreement were not disclosed.