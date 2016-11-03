© ginasanders dreamstime.com

InvenSense partners with Panasonic for automotive safety applications

MEMS sensor platform provider, InvenSense, is collaborating with Panasonic for the development of sensor technology solutions and new automotive safety high-performance MEMS-based inertial sensors.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), safety improvements, improved comfort, and personalized in-vehicle experiences are accelerating the need for better sensor technologies. Furthermore, automakers and system integrators are increasingly looking for innovation to improve system reliability, lower system cost, and reduce time to market.



Panasonic’s position in the automotive market with established channels, insight into automotive development along with InvenSense’s high volume fabrication platform and high performance MEMS-based motion tracking devices has resulted in the Creation of the next-generation six-axis motion device for automotive safety applications.



The new 6-axis inertial tracking sensor features an accelerometer and a gyroscope combo, optimized for highly demanding safety applications, sensing up to 36g acceleration and up to 300 dps with high accuracy and low-noise over temperature and lifetime. The new sensor has been developed according to ISO26262 and will be qualified according to AEC-Q100 grade 1, InvenSense states in a press release.



“We are proud to collaborate with Panasonic. This joint partnership enables Panasonic and InvenSense to bring to market the best 6-axis inertial device for automotive safety applications, enabling our customers with increased installation flexibly, higher utilization and improved performance,” said Amir Panush, vice president strategy & corporate development at InvenSense. “Soaring demand for advanced sensor systems to support automated driving systems and big-data analytics is imperative as the market goes through a technology consumerization.”