Murata expands with new Japanese manufacturing facility

Fukui Murata Manufacturing is planing to build a new manufacturing building in Japan. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2017.

A growing in demand for electronic components – especially from China and India – along side a rising demand for sophisticated devices featuring large numbers of components prompted the company the expand.



The construction of the new manufacturing building is aimed at expanding production capacity to accommodate these increases in demand. The new – seven stories, 18’119 square meter facility – will be producing raw materials for monolithic ceramic capacitors, which aims to enable Fukui Murata Manufacturing to ensure stable supply of products, expedite new product launches, and provide products to customers, the company states in an update.



The EUR 87.6 million (JPY 10 billion) endeavour is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2017.