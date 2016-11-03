© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

FTDI forms separate company focussed on MCU & display-related products

In order to better serve the broadening range of markets it has developed products for, FTDI Chip has established a new distinct company, Bridgetek.

Bridgetek will drive the further commercialisation of some of technologies introduced by FTDI Chip in recent years. Its resources will be devoted to two particular product areas; the Embedded Video Engine (EVE) graphic controller ICs, plus the performance-optimised microcontroller units (MCUs).



Headquartered in Singapore, the new company will have branch offices in both Glasgow and Taipei, which would allow for rapid responses to Western and Far Eastern customers. This move will mean that FTDI Chip is able to realign itself with the USB interconnection business.



“By spinning out our MCU and HMI divisions into a new brand, we will be much better positioning, both strategically and logistically speaking, to explore the multitude of opportunities now opening up within contemporary embedded design,” states Fred Dart, FTDI Chip’s CEO and Founder. “Rather than being spread across a large scope of activities and thus too diluted to be truly effective, the separate entities of FTDI Chip and Bridgetek will be able to attend to their respective markets and bring real value to customers situated there. It represents the next phase in the progression of both these pioneering technologies.”