What Apple didn’t tell you about the new MacBook Pro

© iFixit

Fans have waited forever for a MacBook Pro update. And Apple finally released two new MacBook Pros—one with the touted Touch Bar and one with traditional function keys.

Other Late 2016 MacBook Pro Teardown Highlights:

The 54.5 Wh battery technically stores less than 75% of the juice of last year's edition, but more than the 49.2 Wh battery of its Touch Bar-equipped sibling. Even with three cells instead of six, the battery is stubbornly adhered and really tough to remove. At least the trackpad comes out first.

We looked into the "advanced thermal architecture" Apple boasted about in its press release—and couldn’t find anything especially advanced. Okay, variably spaced fan blades, but we mostly noticed the heat sink is screwed on from the other side.

The Butterfly 2.0 keys are indeed updated! The keycaps are a little taller at the edges, making keys easier to find with your fingers. The switches have likewise gained some heft.

Let’s play a little game of “Find the AirPort Card.” You lose. Because there is no AirPort card! All the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips have been moved onto the logic board instead of living on a separate card, as they have in the past.

Unfortunately, the new MacBook Pro scored low on our repairability scale, nabbing just 2 points out of 10. So keep those coffee beverages and colas away from your laptop, folks.

Some component suppliers

SanDisk SDRQKBDC4 064G 64 GB NAND flash memory (x4 for a total of 256 GB)

Apple 338S00199 SSD controller

SkHynix H9CCNNNBJTML LPDDR3 high-speed synchronous DRAM

Texas Instruments TPS51980 Buck Converter for memory power management

Intel DSL6510 Thunderbolt 3 controller

Broadcom BCM15700A2 camera processor

Micron MT41K256M16TW-107 512 MB DDR3L SDRAM

Winbond SpiFlash W25Q64FV 64 Mb serial flash memory

Cirrus Logic CS42L63A Audio Codec

National Semiconductor 67A800U 49B1-04

NXP LPC812 ARM Cortex M0+ 32-bit MCU