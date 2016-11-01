© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Osram signs LED license agreements with Japan-based company

Osram Opto Semiconductors has recently entered into LED technology and patent license agreements with an unnamed multinational company based in Japan.

The technology license encompasses certain proprietary LED epitaxy, chip and package technologies of the Japanese company. It is accompanied by a comprehensive LED patent license for Osram.



“Several Japanese companies made major contributions to the advancement of LED technology and have already entered into license agreements with Osram. We are glad to announce that Osram is now able to leverage the technological advancements of yet another Japanese company in our LED products. With these agreements we have further strengthened the already industry leading protection of our customers in IP related matters”, said Aldo Kamper, CEO of OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. Osram now has broad patent license agreements in place with eight major IP holders in the LED field.