Murata takes on Sony’s battery business

© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Murata Manufacturing and Sony have signed a binding definitive agreement to transfer the Sony Group's battery business to the Murata Group.

Evertiq has previously reported that the companies had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding regarding the transfer – which now, is something that is set in stone.The companies are believe that it would be mutually beneficial to transfer the technological strengths and business experience Sony has accumulated in the battery business to Murata, and for the business to be operated within the Murata Group – this in order to increase the competitiveness and ensure the sustained growth of the battery businesses.Under the definitive agreement, Sony will transfer the battery business conducted by Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Sony's wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan; its battery-related manufacturing operations located in China and Singapore – as well as assets and personnel assigned to the battery business at the Sony Group's sales and R&D sites in Japan and worldwide.The sales price is approximately JPY 17.5 billion (EUR 152.13 million). Murata is planning to offer the approximately 8’500 Sony Group employees who are involved in the battery business employment within the Murata Group.Business operations related to consumer sales of Sony-branded USB batteries, alkaline batteries, button and coin batteries, and mobile projectors, as well as certain other products, will not be part of the transfer.The companies are aiming to complete the transfer by early April 2017, subject to required regulatory approvals and other conditions.