© kathrein Business | October 31, 2016
Kathrein opens new office in Mexico City
As part of a strategy to expand the company’s presence in regional markets, Kathrein has opened a new office in Mexico City to steer future activities in Latin America.
“The office launch is an important milestone on our way to strengthen our foothold and expand our presence in Latin America,” said Anton Kathrein, CEO of the Kathrein Group. “The new office space in the north-west of Mexico City provides the perfect setting for our team to offer optimum service to our customers in South and Central America.” Thanks to the modern, open-plan workspace, there is plenty of room for the employees. It is designed for further growth and additional work force.
According to the company, Latin America has very promising growth prospects. “There is a strong demand for new services running over high-performance communication technologies in this region. Kathrein offers a broad scope of competencies and can therefore help its customers to meet challenges and exploit new opportunities,” said Rojo.
The new office was opened in Mexico due to the country being one of the most important markets in Latin America. The location in the capital city is in the immediate vicinity of important customers from the mobile communications sector. In 2015, Kathrein had already opened a new production facility in Tlaxcala.
