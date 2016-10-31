© evertiq

Mouser signs deal with Amphenol NEXUS Technologies

Mouser Electronics has entered into global distribution agreement with Amphenol NEXUS Technologies, a manufacturer of audio connectors and pushbutton switches.

Amphenol NEXUS Technologies manufactures a full line of military-qualified five-, six-, seven-, and ten-pin audio connectors available in waterproof and shielded plugs and receptacles with either crimp sleeve or solder cup contacts for use in circuits up to 60V and 0.5A. Plugs and receptacles are available as inline with wire strain relief or molded strain relief or panel mount. The connectors are available with shielding, right-angle connections, and miniaturization options that are suited for military radio systems, intercom systems for ground vehicles, airborne, and naval communications.