Analog Devices acquires Innovasic

Analog Devices adds deterministic ethernet technology and expertise for robust, real-time connectivity in highly synchronised Industrial Automation Networks and Industrial IoT to its portfolio.

With the industrial automation market already transitioning from serial fieldbus to Ethernet connectivity, and with the simultaneous push toward a ubiquitous Industrial IoT, there is a clear need for highly reliable, real-time Ethernet connectivity for sensitive industrial automation applications.



“In environments such as automotive manufacturing, where teams of robots are working in tandem in harsh and noisy conditions, our automation customers demand robust, synchronized, network technology,” said Kevin Carlin, General Manager of ADI’s Automation Business Unit. “These customers also strive to achieve the efficiency and cost improvements promised by wider deployment of Ethernet with the upcoming Industrial IoT. The IEEE has recognized that new standards will be required to enable Ethernet to meet the determinism demands for these emerging applications and is developing the new Time Sensitive Networks (TSN) standards. Innovasic technology not only addresses today’s Industrial Ethernet, but has also been demonstrated to address some of the early requirements of these new IEEE TSN standards. With this acquisition, ADI is now able to offer its customers a path forward from the sensor to the connected future of Industrial IoT.”



The Innovasic team will join ADI’s Industrial Automation Business Unit and operate as a key technology group. The team will be led by Jordon Woods, Innovasic’s co-founder and COO, and continue to be based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



“We are excited to become part of Analog Devices and its ‘Smart Automation’ solution set,” said Woods. “Innovasic and ADI have both pursued solutions to customers’ most challenging technical problems while committing to maintain long product life cycles to meet the unique requirements of the industrial market. Together, we will be able to effectively and efficiently solve the communications needs of customers serving the most demanding industrial automation environments on the planet."