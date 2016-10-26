© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Aura partners with ARM on connectivity solutions for IoT devices

Aura Semiconductor, a provider of high-performance RF transceiver solutions, is partnering with ARM to enable a complete Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) / 802.15.4 wireless connectivity solution for IoT devices.

“We are delighted to partner with ARM on our connectivity solution,” said Srinath Sridharan, CEO of Aura. “We have designed our RF transceivers to deliver best-in-class performance, while maintaining the lowest power consumption at a third of the area of most of our competitors. Combining this high-performance radio with ARM’s proven modem, link-layer and stack will provide a compelling connectivity systems solution to our customers.”



The combination of ARM Cordio radio IP and Aura’s RF transceiver aims to enable a leading connectivity solution and facilitate greater choice in process nodes and foundry support.



“ARM Cordio products enable choice and flexibility and our partnership with Aura will ensure they are readily available to the broadest IoT developer audience,” said Bob Morris, Vice President of Marketing, Wireless Business Unit, ARM. “We welcome Aura to the ARM ecosystem as its RF transceivers, coupled with ARM Cordio radio IP, will give our partners greater choice in product features, foundries and process nodes, further enabling the expanding IoT market.”