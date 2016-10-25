© evertiq

Analog Devices & Linear deal gets green light in the US & Germany

Analog Devices and Linear Technology Corporation transaction has been cleared for US antitrust purposes.

In addition, Analog Devices and Linear Technology received clearance for the transaction from the German Federal Cartel Office on October 11, 2016.



The companies expect the transaction to be completed during the first half of calendar year 2017, subject to the companies receiving the remaining required regulatory approvals. Linear Technology stockholders voted to approve the merger agreement at a meeting held on October 18, 2016.