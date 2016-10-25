© samsung sdi Rutronik

Rutronik to be distributor for Samsung SDI

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Samsung SDI have concluded a franchise agreement for the EMEA region.

The agreement covers Samsung SDI's battery product portfolio, with the focus on cylindrical lithium-ion batteries.



Samsung SDI has been developing and manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for over 15 years, and since 2010 it has the largest market share. "With its lithium-ion batteries, Samsung SDI is setting standards throughout the world. Extremely innovative technologies and strict quality assurance give Samsung SDI a plus in terms of mobility, freedom of design and performance, making for lighter, slimmer and nevertheless more powerful end devices," explains Andreas Mangler, Director Strategic Marketing & Communications at Rutronik.



"The cylindrical cells manufactured by Samsung SDI also have the advantage that their form factor is maintained over long periods – a decisive criterion for industrial products with long service lives," Mangler adds



The target applications include e-bikes and e-boats, fork-lift trucks and electrically driven vehicles of all kinds, energy storage systems, photovoltaic backup systems, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), medical devices, electrical tools, telecom applications and more.