© ensilica

EnSilica opens specialist design centre near Oxford

EnSilica, an independent provider of semiconductor solutions and IP, has further expanded its network of design centres with the establishment of a new facility near Oxford (UK) focusing on RF and low power sensing applications.

The new RF and low power sensing design centre will be headed up by Alan Wong, formerly the IC Design Director at Frontier Microsystems, who joins EnSilica with immediate effect as Director of RF IC Design. Alan brings with him a design team whose experience in ultra-low power RF and sensor interfaces significantly extends EnSilica’s skills-base in addressing the needs of wireless connected IoT and wearable products.



“With their expertise covering Bluetooth low energy (BLE), near field communications (NFC) and other proprietary technologies, we are extremely pleased to welcome Alan Wong and his team to EnSilica,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica. “With the team’s proven track record of successfully delivering class-leading low power wireless SoCs and IPs for wireless personal area networks (WPAN), digital broadcast, medical bio-telemetry and other consumer applications, our new RF and sensing applications design centre has an instant head start in the market.”



The establishment of the new RF and sensing design centre grows EnSilica’s headcount to 74 staff over four design centres. It also complements EnSilica’s existing headquarters design facility in Wokingham (UK), specialist analog and mixed-signal IC design centre in Bristol (UK) and specialist design and functional verification capabilities in Bangalore (India).



“The opening of our new RF and low power sensing applications design centre near Oxford (UK) is a significant step forward in the ongoing development of our semiconductor design and supply business. It perfectly complements and further extends our existing end-to-end ASIC design capabilities, including systems design, mixed-signal and digital design, embedded software, and operations, to provide us with flexible and scalable RF and sensing design expertise for IoT projects requiring custom ASIC development,” concluded Ian Lankshear