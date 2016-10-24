© ams_production

ams 180nm CMOS and HV-CMOS MPW runs move to Austria

All 180nm CMOS and HV-CMOS MPW runs are now manufactured in ams’ 200mm fabrication facility in Austria.

Known as Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) or shuttle run, the prototyping service combines several IC designs from different customers onto a single wafer. This includes the whole range of 180nm and 0.35μm specialty processes including the recently introduced 180nm CMOS technology (aC18).



In addition to the four aC18 MPW runs, ams will also offer four MPW runs in its advanced 180nm High-Voltage CMOS (aH18) technology supporting 1.8V, 5V, 20V and 50V devices. For its 0.35μm specialty processes a total of 14 runs are offered in 2017.



Overall, ams will offer almost 150 MPW start dates in 2017, enabled by co-operations with partner organisations such as CMP, Europractice, Fraunhofer IIS and Mosis.