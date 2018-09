Apple Watch Series 2: Same same, but different

© ifixit

Last time we had an Apple Watch on our teardown table, we encountered the tiniest tri-point screw we’d ever seen.



Apple Watch Series 2 highlights:

What makes the Series 2 so water resistant? Better, stronger adhesive. A whole lot of gaskets and o-rings. And a speaker equipped to eject water from itself.

The battery cell in our 38 mm watch is rated at 3.77 V and 273 mAh to yield a whopping 1.03 Wh of power. This battery offers a full 32% increase in power over the previous generation—most likely to compensate for the addition of GPS capability.

The Taptic Engine in the Series 2 is noticeably larger, and there's a new GPS antenna tucked away at the top of the watch.

Thanks to easier-to-navigate display connectors and improved cable management, the Series 2 earned a 6 out of 10 on our repairability scale—a whole point higher than the original Apple Watch.