Sony just won the VR battle

The 2016 VR battle rages on. Sony just threw their hat into the ring, debuting their years-in-the-making PlayStation VR.



Sony PSVR teardown highlights:

Discounting the 95 g counterweights in the back of the headband, the PS VR would come in at 515g, right between the Vive’s 563 g and the Rift’s 470g.

We discovered the hardware powering the Processor Unit: a Marvell DE3214-B0 Armada 1500 Pro 4K CPU, 1 GB of Samsung DDR3 RAM, and a 4 GB Samsung SSD.

Unlike the Rift and Vive, which rely on invisible IR light for position tracking, the PS VR uses visible light LEDs, in that iconic PlayStation blue.

Marvell DE3214-B0 Armada 1500 Pro 4K SoC

Samsung K4B2G1646Q-BCMA 256 MB DDR3 SDRAM (4 chips for 1 GB total)

ADV7626 HDMI 2:2 cross point transceiver (x2)

Samsung KLM4G1FE3A-F001 4 GB eMMC flash SSD

Marvell 88E8087-NMN2