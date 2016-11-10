© ifixit Teardowns | November 10, 2016
How do you open the iPhone 7 Plus? Courage.
We mustered up the courage to complete our first of three teardowns: the iPhone 7 Plus.
There’s been a lot of buzz about the waterproofiness of the 7 Plus, so we took a look at what contributes to that stellar IP67 rating. A new set of super-sticky adhesive strips keeps the display tightly adhered to the frame. Tons of rubber seals surround points of ingress, like the mute switch and SIM tray. There are also tight seals and fine mesh decking the dual speaker grilles. The mechanical home button has been replaced by a solid state touch sensor, and the phone’s “real” buttons are gasketed to the gills.
But the real question on everyone’s mind—what did Apple do with all that extra space after removing the headphone jack? It’s been replaced by a mysterious plastic bit that might actually channel sound from the beefed up Taptic Engine.
Select components:
And as always, thanks to our silicon experts at Chipworks for helping identify the key ICs at play!
-----
More can be found at © iFixit.
But the real question on everyone’s mind—what did Apple do with all that extra space after removing the headphone jack? It’s been replaced by a mysterious plastic bit that might actually channel sound from the beefed up Taptic Engine.
iPhone 7 Plus Teardown highlights:
-----
- The battery is rated at 3.82 V and 2900 mAh, for a total of 11.1 Wh, a slight upgrade over the 10.45 Wh (3.8 V, 2750 mAh) of the 6s Plus, and on par with the 11.1 Wh, 2915 mAh cell found in the 6 Plus.
- The iPhone 7 Plus opens from the side—like a book. It’s still fastened with tabs at the top and Pentalobe screws at the bottom, but you’ve got to cut through hefty adhesive and swing right to open—think micro iPad.
- We discovered never-before-seen (in an iPhone) tri-point Y00 screws guarding all the usual repair suspects: battery, display, home button, and more.
- The iPhone 7 Plus wins some (modularity and durability) and loses some (uncommon screws and extra adhesive), but all in all nets an iPhone standard 7-out-of-10 on our repairability scale.
Select components:
- Apple A10 Fusion APL1W24 SoC + Samsung 3 GB LPDDR4 RAM (as denoted by the markings K3RG4G40MM-YGCH)
- Avago LFI630 183439
- Bosch Sensortec BMP280 Barometric Pressure Sensor
- Cirrus Logic 338S00220 Audio Amplifier(x2)
- Dialog 338S00225 Power Management IC
- Lattice Semiconductor ICE5LP4K
- Murata 339S00199 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Module
- NXP 67V04 NFC Controller
- Qualcomm PMD9645 Power Management IC
- Skyworks 13703-21 Diversity Receive Module
- TDK EPCOS D5315
- Texas Instruments 65730A0P Power Management IC
- Toshiba THGBX6T0T8LLFXF 128 GB NAND Flash
- Universal Scientific Industrial O1 X4
And as always, thanks to our silicon experts at Chipworks for helping identify the key ICs at play!
-----
More can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments