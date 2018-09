How do you open the iPhone 7 Plus? Courage.

© ifixit

We mustered up the courage to complete our first of three teardowns: the iPhone 7 Plus.



iPhone 7 Plus Teardown highlights:

The battery is rated at 3.82 V and 2900 mAh, for a total of 11.1 Wh, a slight upgrade over the 10.45 Wh (3.8 V, 2750 mAh) of the 6s Plus, and on par with the 11.1 Wh, 2915 mAh cell found in the 6 Plus.

The iPhone 7 Plus opens from the side—like a book. It’s still fastened with tabs at the top and Pentalobe screws at the bottom, but you’ve got to cut through hefty adhesive and swing right to open—think micro iPad.

We discovered never-before-seen (in an iPhone) tri-point Y00 screws guarding all the usual repair suspects: battery, display, home button, and more.

The iPhone 7 Plus wins some (modularity and durability) and loses some (uncommon screws and extra adhesive), but all in all nets an iPhone standard 7-out-of-10 on our repairability scale.

Select components:

Apple A10 Fusion APL1W24 SoC + Samsung 3 GB LPDDR4 RAM (as denoted by the markings K3RG4G40MM-YGCH)

Avago LFI630 183439

Bosch Sensortec BMP280 Barometric Pressure Sensor

Cirrus Logic 338S00220 Audio Amplifier(x2)

Dialog 338S00225 Power Management IC

Lattice Semiconductor ICE5LP4K

Murata 339S00199 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Module

NXP 67V04 NFC Controller

Qualcomm PMD9645 Power Management IC

Skyworks 13703-21 Diversity Receive Module

TDK EPCOS D5315

Texas Instruments 65730A0P Power Management IC

Toshiba THGBX6T0T8LLFXF 128 GB NAND Flash

Universal Scientific Industrial O1 X4