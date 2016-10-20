© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Acal BFi in new pan-European partnership agreement with Embit SRL

Acal BFi has added M2M wireless communications technology to its product portfolio in a new partnership with Embit SRL.

Acal BFi now offers and supports Embit’s full product and technology portfolio, which includes wireless modules and components for IEEE 802.15.4, W-MBUS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ZigBee. Acal will also add full support for LoRa and LoRaWAN and, in the coming months, SIGFOX.



The new pan-European deal brings Embit’s product portfolio to new markets and sectors, with the two companies working to deliver off-the-shelf, plug-and-play solutions.



Matthias Beuther, European Business Development Manager for Wireless Products, Acal BFi, commented, “We are entering into a new era for technology with the Internet of Things. It is a revolution in the way we utilise technology and we are not far from seeing billions of devices talking to one another seamlessly. However, this is dependent on wireless technology such as those offered by Acal BFi in partnership with Embit.



“I’m particularly excited to add LoRa technology to our extensive portfolio. A relatively new technology, LoRa is extremely flexible, scalable and secure and is quickly becoming the global standard for low energy radio communications. Widely supported by the industry, LoRa and LoRaWAN are truly empowering the future of the Internet of Things,” Beuther adds.