© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Business | October 20, 2016
Acal BFi in new pan-European partnership agreement with Embit SRL
Acal BFi has added M2M wireless communications technology to its product portfolio in a new partnership with Embit SRL.
Acal BFi now offers and supports Embit’s full product and technology portfolio, which includes wireless modules and components for IEEE 802.15.4, W-MBUS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ZigBee. Acal will also add full support for LoRa and LoRaWAN and, in the coming months, SIGFOX.
The new pan-European deal brings Embit’s product portfolio to new markets and sectors, with the two companies working to deliver off-the-shelf, plug-and-play solutions.
Matthias Beuther, European Business Development Manager for Wireless Products, Acal BFi, commented, “We are entering into a new era for technology with the Internet of Things. It is a revolution in the way we utilise technology and we are not far from seeing billions of devices talking to one another seamlessly. However, this is dependent on wireless technology such as those offered by Acal BFi in partnership with Embit.
“I’m particularly excited to add LoRa technology to our extensive portfolio. A relatively new technology, LoRa is extremely flexible, scalable and secure and is quickly becoming the global standard for low energy radio communications. Widely supported by the industry, LoRa and LoRaWAN are truly empowering the future of the Internet of Things,” Beuther adds.
The new pan-European deal brings Embit’s product portfolio to new markets and sectors, with the two companies working to deliver off-the-shelf, plug-and-play solutions.
Matthias Beuther, European Business Development Manager for Wireless Products, Acal BFi, commented, “We are entering into a new era for technology with the Internet of Things. It is a revolution in the way we utilise technology and we are not far from seeing billions of devices talking to one another seamlessly. However, this is dependent on wireless technology such as those offered by Acal BFi in partnership with Embit.
“I’m particularly excited to add LoRa technology to our extensive portfolio. A relatively new technology, LoRa is extremely flexible, scalable and secure and is quickly becoming the global standard for low energy radio communications. Widely supported by the industry, LoRa and LoRaWAN are truly empowering the future of the Internet of Things,” Beuther adds.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments