Precise Biometrics and FPC in several new smartphones

Authentication solution provider, Precise Biometrics, has – in cooperation with Fingerprint Cards – had their BioMatch Mobile solution deployed in several new smartphones.

Precise Biometrics’ algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile, has through cooperation Fingerprint Cards been deployed in a smartphone from a South Korean vendor.



Precise Biometrics is currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue – based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize the solution – starting from the fourth quarter of 2016.



The algorithm solution has also – via cooperation with FPC – been integrated in Honor 8 Smart India version, as well as in Smartisan M1 and M1L.