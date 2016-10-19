© swinnerrr dreamstime.com

Linear’s stockholders approve merger with Analog Devices

Based on a preliminary vote tally from Linear Technology’s annual shareholders meeting, the company’s stockholders have approved the merger agreement where Analog Devices will acquire Linear.

Approximately 99% of voting LLTC stockholders cast their votes in favor of the proposal to approve the merger agreement, representing approximately 79% of LLTC’s outstanding common stock.



Lothar Maier, Linear Technology CEO, commented, “Today our shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the combination of Linear Technology and Analog Devices. This highly complementary combination will provide our customers unparalleled access to a broad portfolio of high performance analog and power management products. We are excited and optimistic about the opportunities this creates for shareholders, customers and employees.”



The parties continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2017, subject to regulatory approval.