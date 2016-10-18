© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Astute enters reseller deal with Alliance Memory

Astute Electronics opens new memory division with a global reseller arrangement with Alliance Memory Inc.

Electronic components supplier, Astute Electronics, has entered into a Reseller-Supply deal with fabless manufacturer of legacy memory products, Alliance Memory.



The agreement is one of the first that company has announced for its new memory division, which is headed up by industry veteran, Mick Martin.



Alliance Memory produces ICs that are pin-for-pin drop-in replacements for SRAM and DRAM parts from Micron, Samsung, ISSI, Cypress, Nanya, Hynix and others.



“Astute Electronics’ new memory division is geared around the needs of our hi-rel customer base, which often requires support lasting multiple decades on key components. Alliance Memory offers many parts from stock and has the shortest lead-times in the industry. It has multiple manufacturing sites to guarantee consistent supply and makes significant investments in wafer die which means minimal or no die shrinks ensuring long-term support and stable pricing. Therefore, we see this deal with as a perfect fit for our customers,” comments Mick Martin.