Düsseldorf Court issues injunction against Mouser

On September 29, 2016, Nichia Corporation filed a request for a preliminary injunction in Germany at the Düsseldorf District Court against Mouser Electronics.

Nichia alleges that the white LED product “334-15/X1C5-1QSA” manufactured by Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and distributed by Mouser in Germany infringes Nichia’s YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929).



The Düsseldorf District Court admitted Nichia’s arguments that the product from Everlight infringes on Nichia’s YAG patent and granted the preliminary injunction on the same day. Due to the particular urgency, the preliminary injunction was granted without prior hearing of Mouser.



On October 7, 2016, the preliminary injunction was served to Mouser. This is a preliminary measure which can still be remedied by Mouser.