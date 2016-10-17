© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Qualcomm takes legal action against Meizu

Qualcomm has taken actions to address Meizu's infringement of its patents in the United States, Germany and France.

These actions include filing a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC), filing a patent infringement action in Germany with the Mannheim Regional Court, as well as initiating an infringement-seizure action in France to obtain evidence for a possible future infringement action there.



Previously, in June 2016, Qualcomm filed multiple actions against Meizu in China related to licensing terms and patent infringement, the company states in a press release.



"Meizu's refusal to negotiate a license agreement in good faith and its sales and distribution of infringing products around the world leave Qualcomm with no choice but to protect our patent rights through these additional legal proceedings," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm Incorporated.